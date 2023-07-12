Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Local schools working hard to attract quality job candidates

Like other school district's dealing with a labor shortage, the Richmond County School System is holding job fairs.
By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Through job fairs, recruitment and incentives, local school districts continue to dig out from under a labor shortage.

The Richmond County School System held a job fair Wednesday, and Columbia County is holding one Thursday.

At the Richmond County job fair, recruiters and hiring managers were on site for people to come interview and learn about open positions.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Audrey Dickherber went the Richmond County School System job fair to learn who the district is coping with a labor shortage and to talk with applicants about why they’re interested in this work.

In Columbia County, the job fair will be much the same.

The district is hiring teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, nutrition assistants and custodians.

Staff members will be on hand to provide an overview of the job description and answer any questions.

MORE | Augusta lands on list of best retirement locations in U.S.

Qualified candidates may receive an on-site interview at the event that will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the student support complex, 4395 Riverwatch Parkway.

Among the incentives for bus drivers, commercial driver’s licenses aren’t required for you to be hired. The district offers paid, in-house training for qualified candidates to earn that license.

LABOR SHORTAGE:

  • According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce1.95 million workers were gone from the workforce in May 2023 compared to February 2020. And Georgia has 54 workers available for every 100 open jobs.

Find a complete list of job opportunities with the Columbia County School District, visit www.ccboe.net/careers. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online, and submit their resume to hr@ccboe.net or apply on-site at the job fair.

There’s a teacher shortage across the Savannah River, too.

State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver believes teachers not only need to be paid well, but districts need to learn the power of mentorships and apprenticeships in teacher recruitment and retention, and school leaders need to “think big.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
After deadly rampage, deputies want bar put on probation
Stay Social Tap and Table
Judge rules against Stay Social in battle over revoked license
Downtown Aiken
‘Very excited’: New attractions coming to city of Aiken
Here's a plan for a downtown Thomson park that will be funded through a state grant.
Learn about ‘shiny diamond’ of a park coming to Thomson
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Date set for renaming of Fort Gordon; new logo announced

Latest News

How the assessment process works in Richmond County
What happened at Richmond County School System's job fair
Ballroom Dance Center
Ballroom dancing provides mental, physical health benefits
Mothers in need of supplies for their babies had a chance to get the items they needed at the...
Richmond County Health Department helps mothers in need