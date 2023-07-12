Local schools working hard to attract quality job candidates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Through job fairs, recruitment and incentives, local school districts continue to dig out from under a labor shortage.

The Richmond County School System held a job fair Wednesday, and Columbia County is holding one Thursday.

At the Richmond County job fair, recruiters and hiring managers were on site for people to come interview and learn about open positions.

Audrey Dickherber went the Richmond County School System job fair to learn who the district is coping with a labor shortage and to talk with applicants about why they’re interested in this work.

In Columbia County, the job fair will be much the same.

The district is hiring teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, nutrition assistants and custodians.

Staff members will be on hand to provide an overview of the job description and answer any questions.

Qualified candidates may receive an on-site interview at the event that will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the student support complex, 4395 Riverwatch Parkway.

Among the incentives for bus drivers, commercial driver’s licenses aren’t required for you to be hired. The district offers paid, in-house training for qualified candidates to earn that license.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce1.95 million workers were gone from the workforce in May 2023 compared to February 2020. And Georgia has 54 workers available for every 100 open jobs.

Find a complete list of job opportunities with the Columbia County School District, visit www.ccboe.net/careers. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online, and submit their resume to hr@ccboe.net or apply on-site at the job fair.

There’s a teacher shortage across the Savannah River, too.

State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver believes teachers not only need to be paid well, but districts need to learn the power of mentorships and apprenticeships in teacher recruitment and retention, and school leaders need to “think big.”

