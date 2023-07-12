Josey High turns to familiar face to get football program back on track

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re about a month away from the start of high school football season, and the Josey High School Eagles are looking for their first winning season and playoff appearance since 2015.

Josey decided to make a coaching change in the middle of the summer, and even though it’s been tough for Josey in recent years, a familiar face is stepping up to help things around.

Lawrence Pinkney has been an assistant coach at Josey for the past four seasons. He’s been named the new interim head coach.

Pinkney is a Josey alum and played college ball for the Florida Gators, where he was a part of two national championship teams.

Pinkney says getting the chance to coach at his alma mater is a dream come true.

“I know it can be hard. I know the different elements. I know the dynamic that we have to go through living around in this area, but if you just stay focused, put your grades first listen to your coaches, listen to your parents, you can do it too. You can go out and do whatever you want to do,” said Pinkney.

Pinkney was red-shirting when the Gators won the national championship in 2006 and was a defensive starter in 2008.

Josey’s first game of the new season is on August 19 against the Savannah Bluejackets.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.