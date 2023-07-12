Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Josey High turns to familiar face to get football program back on track

By Daniel Booth
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re about a month away from the start of high school football season, and the Josey High School Eagles are looking for their first winning season and playoff appearance since 2015.

Josey decided to make a coaching change in the middle of the summer, and even though it’s been tough for Josey in recent years, a familiar face is stepping up to help things around.

Lawrence Pinkney has been an assistant coach at Josey for the past four seasons. He’s been named the new interim head coach.

Pinkney is a Josey alum and played college ball for the Florida Gators, where he was a part of two national championship teams.

MORE | Aiken County football programs adapt to early start to school

Pinkney says getting the chance to coach at his alma mater is a dream come true.

“I know it can be hard. I know the different elements. I know the dynamic that we have to go through living around in this area, but if you just stay focused, put your grades first listen to your coaches, listen to your parents, you can do it too. You can go out and do whatever you want to do,” said Pinkney.

Pinkney was red-shirting when the Gators won the national championship in 2006 and was a defensive starter in 2008.

Josey’s first game of the new season is on August 19 against the Savannah Bluejackets.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Kenneth Mercer
Suspect killed, deputy injured in downtown Augusta shooting incident
Corey Adams
Richmond County schools respond to arrest of custodian
Stay Social Tap and Table
Judge rules against Stay Social after legal battle over revoked license
This was the scene on July 10, 2023, at 12th and Ellis streets in Augusta, where a deputy was...
Shooting of deputy raises concerns among Augusta’s homeless
Chase Dollander
Greenbrier High School graduate drafted by Colorado Rockies

Latest News

South Aiken Football
Aiken County football programs adapt to early start to school
Palmetto Amateur
48th Palmetto Amateur comes to a close
Chase Dollander
Greenbrier High School graduate drafted by Colorado Rockies
52-year-old Brian Quackenbush
Aiken native off to hot start at 48th Palmetto Amateur