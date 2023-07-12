Guns on the rise at Georgia airports, but Augusta sees no change

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Transportation Security Administration says more guns are going into Georgia airports this year.

In a new report, the agency says 226 guns were found in travelers’ carry-on luggage in the first half of the year in Georgia.

They say that’s up from this time last year.

Out of eight airports in the Peach State, Augusta Regional is third on the ranking list.

But Augusta’s numbers are staying the same.

Five guns have been found so far this year, the same amount as at this time last year.

Meanwhile Georgia’s biggest – and the world’s busiest airport in Atlanta leads the rankings, with 200 brought in so far.

Savannah is second.

In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint and TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis.

The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of near $15,000 per violation.

Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

