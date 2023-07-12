Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Guns on the rise at Georgia airports, but Augusta sees no change

Out of Georgia airports where guns were discovered, Augusta Regional Airport ranked third, federal officials say.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Transportation Security Administration says more guns are going into Georgia airports this year.

In a new report, the agency says 226 guns were found in travelers’ carry-on luggage in the first half of the year in Georgia.

MORE | Saudi golf backer sought Augusta National membership in LIV deal

They say that’s up from this time last year.

Out of eight airports in the Peach State, Augusta Regional is third on the ranking list.

The Georgia statistics on guns in airports in the first half of 2023.
The Georgia statistics on guns in airports in the first half of 2023.(Contributed)

But Augusta’s numbers are staying the same.

Five guns have been found so far this year, the same amount as at this time last year.

Meanwhile Georgia’s biggest – and the world’s busiest airport in Atlanta leads the rankings, with 200 brought in so far.

Savannah is second.

The U.S. statistics on guns in airports in the first half of 2023.
The U.S. statistics on guns in airports in the first half of 2023.(Contributed)

In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint and TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis.

The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of near $15,000 per violation.

Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
After deadly rampage, deputies want bar put on probation
Stay Social Tap and Table
Judge rules against Stay Social in battle over revoked license
Here's a plan for a downtown Thomson park that will be funded through a state grant.
Learn about ‘shiny diamond’ of a park coming to Thomson
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Date set for renaming of Fort Gordon; new logo announced
Downtown Aiken
‘Very excited’: New attractions coming to city of Aiken

Latest News

Pile of Money
Rising assessments alarm Richmond County homeowners
Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing of the Ignition Interlock Bill at the State...
McMaster signs ignition interlock bill to boost fight against DUI
Reactions to the agreement on the Tour side were not positive, as expected.
Saudi golf backer sought Augusta National membership in LIV deal
Highland Springs Middle School may not be ready in time for the new school year.
Plans could firm up today on opening of Highland Springs School