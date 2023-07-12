Submit Photos/Videos
Cops catch S.C. killer who was freed early from prison

The last two months have been quiet for the Charleston family after they sounded the alarm that Jeroid Price had been released from prison 16 years early.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. –This morning, inmate Jeriod John Price was arrested in New York by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and officers from the New York Police Department.

The FBI and New York Police Department were acting on a tip that came into South Carolina law enforcement authorities.

Upon his return to South Carolina, Price will be taken to Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia, where he will remain until his permanent custody placement is determined.

Price was released from prison in March, but the S.C. Supreme Court overturned the order reducing his sentence in April.

Law enforcement has been searching for him since.

A jury convicted Price for the murder of their son, Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr.

Price was sentenced in 2003 to 35 years in prison for murder.

Late last year, retired Judge Casey Manning signed an order behind closed doors releasing Price from prison 16 years early.

Concerns from teh victim’s family and state leaders led to an expeditious hearing with the South Carolina Supreme Court in late April, reversing the order that freed him.

