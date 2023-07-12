Submit Photos/Videos
Beaver that attacked girl on Lake Lanier had rabies, Hall County officials say

A beaver that was killed after biting a young girl at Lake Lanier tested positive for rabies, Hall County officials told Atlanta News First.
By Alexandra Parker and Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAKE LANIER, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A beaver that was killed after biting a young girl at Lake Lanier tested positive for rabies, Hall County officials told Atlanta News First.

The beaver reportedly bit the girl Saturday, at which point it was killed by the girl’s father. Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was contacted about the incident and the investigation was turned over to the Hall County Animal Control.

Georgia DNR said there was no evidence of baby beavers in the area.

Two people also recently came into contact with a rabid beaver in the Sardis area of Gainesville, according to the Facebook post. The beaver was then shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab Virology Section in Decatur.

Officials are posting positive alert signs in the area where the beaver was found.

If you live in this area or you see an animal acting abnormally in the area, you are advised to contact Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812 during non-working hours.

