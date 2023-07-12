Submit Photos/Videos
Ballroom dancing provides mental, physical health benefits

By Maria Sellers
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Exercise comes in many different forms, and for dancers at the Ballroom Dance Center in Evans, it’s through waltzing or a tango.

Emilie Tobias has been dancing since she was five years old.

For her, it’s more than just a hobby, a passion, and a career.

“It helps with my healing,” said Tobias.

She’s healing from a difficult battle with breast cancer.

“I came back to dance as soon as I could. And it was also an important goal for me,” said Tobias. “I wanted to be able to dance and perform again.”

After losing her husband to cancer, she said it’s helping her heal socially too.

“It’s such a joy for me, the stories of the different people who come to dance at our studio are so special that on a daily basis, I feel so honored to be part of their lives,” she said.

Her joy comes from students like Pamela and Donovan Ginger.

“In 1998 he had a brain aneurysm that ruptured and the chances of him living were 50 percent and so I take it as a blessing that he is here today and able to dance,” said Pam. “I’ve had knee replacements and a hip replacement and I am blessed to be able to dance as well.”

Then there are other students like 91-year-old Nobue Young.

“After 10 years, I said, Val. I think I’m gonna go five more years,” said Young, “They go so fast in five years up? I said, Okay, I got five more years.”

Despite what others may see as challenges they continue to dance.

Young’s partner, Val Ganiev, said: “She’s been taking two to three lessons a week. So she comes here and prepares for 15, 20 minutes stretching, warming up, then we dance full out: Showcase and competition.”

Pam said: “It helps with mental state and physical state and it just gives us a chance to do something together.”

Donovan said: “I don’t do as many physical things as I used to and so this helps me a lot.”

Tobias said, as the music of life plays on, it’s their stories that show it’s never too late to dance.

“Live life to the fullest. Tell everybody you love them. You know, love yourself and do those things you always wanted to do,” said Tobias.

