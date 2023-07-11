Who are the grand jurors that could decide Trump’s fate in election interference case?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In what could be the last major step before indictments are issued against former President Donald Trump in Georgia, two grand juries were seated in Fulton County on Tuesday.

One of them could hand up indictments to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis against Trump and allies in Georgia over their alleged attempts to overturn the state’s results after the 2020 election.

The two grand juries will be comprised of 23 citizens each, whittled down from a pool of nearly a hundred prospective grand jurors. They included a firefighter, teachers, a human resource worker and a homemaker. While the case against the former president is by far the most salacious, each jury panel will consider a host of local cases from fraud to murder.

It’s still unknown which of the two 23-member grand juries will receive the Trump case. Whichever group does receive the case will work heavily off the report of a special grand jury, which was partially published with heavy redactions in February.

That report showed there was no widespread fraud in Georgia’s 2020 election, as Trump has claimed, and also recommended charges against several individuals who weren’t named. The report also indicated some of the subjects involved in the investigation may have lied under oath.

“It’s the book, it’s the guide path,” said attorney Josh Schiffer with ChancoSchiffer Law. “It really is the instructions from a detailed investigation as to what they found and it’s going to include recommendations from that special grand jury inviting the current grand jury – or the one that’s going to be empaneled today – to take action and return indictments, or not return indictments.”

Unlike a criminal trial – where consent among jurors has to be reached for a conviction – the burden on grand juries for recommending an indictment is far lower. Out of the 23 members seated, only 12 have to agree to recommend charges.

“That is not a high standard,” said Schiffer. “That’s in fact one of the lowest. It’s not beyond a reasonable doubt or anything like that.”

One of the panels will meet on Mondays and Tuesdays while the other will meet Thursdays and Fridays for two months, working in secret.

As for when indictments against Trump and his allies could come, Willis sent a letter to Atlanta officials indicating there could be large crowds present in the city between July 31 and August 18.

