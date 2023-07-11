‘Very dedicated’: Friends continue to pray for deputy shot in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Deputy Kenneth Mercer is continuing his journey of recovery after being shot in the line of duty Saturday.

Now more friends and former colleagues are coming forward to send well-wishes his way.

“There are a few icons left on the sheriff’s department and he’s definitely one of them and still gonna be one of them,” said Steven Bell, friend and former Augusta Fire Chief.

Boomer Clark describes Deputy Mercer as dedicated, strong, and one of the best to do it after working with him in the early years of his career at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

“He was very professional. He took his job extremely seriously,” he said.

Bell says after 42 years of working at the Augusta Fire Department, his interactions with Mercer were always memorable.

“You meet some people that are above and beyond. He was doing his job, I was doing mine. Deputy Mercer was just one of the nicest people you ever meet,” he said.

Clark says back in 2007 on one of their first calls together he realized Deputy Mercer was a team player, destined to go far in his career.

“Deputy Mercer came to me and said, look I don’t know what to do. He said, I can’t, you know, figure this out. I said we will both put our heads together and somehow make this work, which in fact we did and it had a happy ending,” he said.

As the community prays and Deputy Mercer fights, his former colleagues are confident he’ll continue to push through.

“Deputy Mercer, you’re tough. You’re gonna make it,” said Clark.

There’s still no word on Mercer’s injuries or any more on what happened, but we will keep you updated as we learn more.

