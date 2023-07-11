Submit Photos/Videos
UGA study finds student loans are impacting Americans’ mental health

The burden of paying back thousands of dollars in student loans is impacting people in multiple ways.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Student loan debt could be making America’s mental health problem worse, according to new research from the University of Georgia.

In a study conducted by UGA Professor Gauray Sinha, social media posts from websites like Reddit and Twitter were analyzed. She focused on posts from 2009 through 2020, excluding political figures.

“People shared their doubts over whether they can pay back their loans, and others mentioned worrying thoughts including self-harm,” said Sinha. “Many users had too much money to pay back, they didn’t get those dream jobs they thought they would with their degree and now they don’t know what to do. They feel trapped.”

The study concluded that high levels of mental health issues, including feeling depressed, stressed, and worrying, were associated with student loan debt.

“Student loan debt per se is not a bad thing, but people need to know what they’re getting into. People have a limited cognitive bandwidth. We spend a lot of time thinking about money and our debts. That not only affects your financial health but also your mental health,” said Sinha, the lead author of the study and an assistant professor in UGA’s School of Social Work.

There are a few options, like consolidation which can lower your monthly payment, available to borrowers. You should check with your servicer to see if you can defer or forbear payments, which means you won’t have to make payments for an extended period of time.

