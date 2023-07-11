South Carolina sees more than 70 boat crashes halfway through 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says that so far this year 74 boating accidents have been reported. Of those accidents, the department said seven people have died.

In 2022, there were 22 deaths related to boating accidents and 170 total boating accidents.

“Drinking is freely allowed on boats. I’m not saying that’s good or bad, but that’s always a factor that you see. If you go anywhere, go to a boat landing or go out on a boat, you’ll see that most people are drinking while they’re on a boat,” Defense Attorney, Greg McCollum said.

McCollum said he sees DUI boating cases each year.

Just last month, Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill into law.

It states anyone born after July 1, 2007, will have to take a boater education course to be able to operate a boat of 10 horsepower or more by themselves, but, McCollum questions whether this bill will address boating accidents.

“Most boating situations you see, or a lot of situations you see people who go out on boats are often drinking. It’s different than people driving cars,” he explained.

Meanwhile in Georgia

Across the Savannah River, Georgia Department of Natural Resources wardens are out on the waterways this summer.

“We’re out here to make sure everybody stay safe. You know, they have fun, but we make sure safety is the No. 1 priority,” said Georgia Department of Natural Resources Cpl. Saxon Campbell.

DNR officers say most of their warnings and tickets come from boaters driving too fast in the no-wake zone.

And they’re seeing more boats parked at or near designated swimming areas.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources officers are out this Fourth of July looking for violators of boating laws.

Alcohol use is the leading factor in recreational boater fatalities, according to his agency.

“The best thing to do when you’re out here on the boat drinking is just to make sure you have a designated driver. Be safe about it,” Campbell said.

Officers are also enforcing a new Georgia wakeboarding law that took effect July 1.

Any boat creating a wake that can be surfed needs to stay 200 feet from any moored vessel, wharf, dock, pier, piling or bridge structure or abutment. They also have to stay away from any shoreline adjacent to a full-time or part-time residence, public park, public beach, public swimming area, marina, restaurant or other public-use area.

That’s for the safety of people on shore or close to it.

Wake-surfing and wakeboarding are also now prohibited between sunset and sunrise, and riders engaging in towed watersports have to wear a flotation device.

