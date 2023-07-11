Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Soap star Andrea Evans dies at 66, reports say

FILE - Andrea Evans is seen at the 2019 Daytime Programming Peer Group Celebration on...
FILE - Andrea Evans is seen at the 2019 Daytime Programming Peer Group Celebration on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at the Television Academy in North Hollywood, Calif.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Soap star Andrea Evans died at the age of 66 after a battle with breast cancer.

The actress best known for her roles in “One Life to Live,” “The Young and the Restless,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Passions” died Sunday at her home in Pasadena, California, Evans’ representative Nick Leicht told USA Today.

“She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with,” Leicht told USA Today in a statement.

Her husband of more than 30 years, Stephen Rodriquez, told People magazine his wife was a “remarkable individual, cherished by all who knew her.”

“Her unwavering strength, positivity, and indomitable spirit inspired us every step of the way throughout her fearless fight against this relentless disease,” Rodriquez told People in a statement.

Evans’ husband went on to say that cancer may have killed his wife, but her spirit is alive and lives on.

She leaves behind a 19-year-old daughter, Kylie, who told People her mom was her best friend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Kenneth Mercer
Suspect killed, deputy injured in downtown Augusta shooting incident
Corey Adams
Richmond County schools respond to arrest of custodian
This was the scene on July 10, 2023, at 12th and Ellis streets in Augusta, where a deputy was...
Shooting of deputy raises concerns among Augusta’s homeless
Chase Dollander
Greenbrier High School graduate drafted by Colorado Rockies
Stay Social Tap and Table
Judge rules against Stay Social after legal battle over revoked license

Latest News

First trailer for 'Wonka'
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women...
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison
Effective ways to teach your child about saving
Effective ways to teach your child about saving
Grandchildren of Aretha Franklin Victorie Franklin, 24, left, Grace Franklin, 17, and Jordan...
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will
Effective ways to teach your child about saving