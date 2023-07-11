Shoplifting incident sparks foot pursuit in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shoplifting incident drew a swarm of officers and sparked a foot pursuit in Columbia County on Tuesday.

Four suspects are now in custody after allegedly shoplifting from Academy Sports in Evans. Officials say one of the four suspects is a juvenile.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in at 10:46 a.m.

Officials have not learned the dollar amount for the stolen products.

One of the suspects fled but was later caught.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office says they recovered a stolen gun on the scene. The gun was not stolen from Academy Sports, according to officials.

