Risky brew of bacteria lurks in CSRA’s waters after recent rains

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Weeks of heavy rain followed by hot weather have turned the slow-moving Savannah River into a fertile breeding place for E. coli bacteria, experts say.

That’s what Truck Carlson of the Savannah Riverkeeper is finding in his weekly bacterial tests of the water.

And that’s a problem because many people come into contact with through kayaking and other popular watersports.

Savannah Riverkeeper posts the weekly bacterial test results online at https://www.savannahriverkeeper.org/swimguide.html

Why does the E. coli level go up when it rains? When the rain falls, water washes dirt and trash from land into the river. And that leads to a bacteria-growing buildup in the water.

The bacteria level was already high from last week’s rain, but Carlson feels like Monday’s rain might have caused an even bigger spike.

Already during recent testing, Carlson found three bodies of water in the area very high for E. coli: Lake Olmsted, the Lock and Dam South boat ramp and the sand bar at Riverview Park.

These are areas highly populated with people who want to stay cool by fishing, letting their dog out for a run, taking a dip in the water and kayaking.

The problem is keeping people out of this water.

Carlson says no matter how hard you try not to, you are going to drink a little water when you swim. And with E coli in these areas right now, that’s not a risk he wants people taking.

Also when you’re in a kayak or canoe, that water is going to get on your skin, so it’s important not to let it get into cuts. And when you get home, take a full shower.

