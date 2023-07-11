Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Risky brew of bacteria lurks in CSRA’s waters after recent rains

By Hallie Turner
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Weeks of heavy rain followed by hot weather have turned the slow-moving Savannah River into a fertile breeding place for E. coli bacteria, experts say.

That’s what Truck Carlson of the Savannah Riverkeeper is finding in his weekly bacterial tests of the water.

And that’s a problem because many people come into contact with through kayaking and other popular watersports.

LATEST RESULTS:

Why does the E. coli level go up when it rains? When the rain falls, water washes dirt and trash from land into the river. And that leads to a bacteria-growing buildup in the water.

The bacteria level was already high from last week’s rain, but Carlson feels like Monday’s rain might have caused an even bigger spike.

MORE | S.C. sees more than 70 boat crashes halfway through 2023

Already during recent testing, Carlson found three bodies of water in the area very high for E. coli: Lake Olmsted, the Lock and Dam South boat ramp and the sand bar at Riverview Park.

These are areas highly populated with people who want to stay cool by fishing, letting their dog out for a run, taking a dip in the water and kayaking.

The problem is keeping people out of this water.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Hallie Turner went out on the river to learn about the bacteria buildup and why that’s a problem. Watch for updates here in WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

Carlson says no matter how hard you try not to, you are going to drink a little water when you swim. And with E coli in these areas right now, that’s not a risk he wants people taking.

Also when you’re in a kayak or canoe, that water is going to get on your skin, so it’s important not to let it get into cuts. And when you get home, take a full shower.

MORE | Augusta residents frustrated after recent storm brings flooding

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Kenneth Mercer
Suspect killed, deputy injured in downtown Augusta shooting incident
Corey Adams
Richmond County schools respond to arrest of custodian
This was the scene on July 10, 2023, at 12th and Ellis streets in Augusta, where a deputy was...
Shooting of deputy raises concerns among Augusta’s homeless
Chase Dollander
Greenbrier High School graduate drafted by Colorado Rockies
Stay Social Tap and Table
Judge rules against Stay Social after legal battle over revoked license

Latest News

Have you seen this runaway Grovetown 17-year-old?
Fort Eisenhower redesignation date set, new logo announced
Tyler Shane Greene, 26.
Augusta man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor
Downtown Augusta murals
Downtown murals encourage people, pets to become part of the art