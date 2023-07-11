Orangeburg County man accused of pointing gun at mail carrier

NORWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released new information Tuesday morning about a weekend officer-involved shooting in the Orangeburg County town of Norway.

Matthew Brown, 34, of Norway, was charged with four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.

The charges stem from an incident Saturday in which Orangeburg County deputies responded to a report of a man pointing a gun at mail carriers.

Affidavits state Brown pointed a long-barrel shotgun at a postal employee as she delivered mail to Brown’s home.

When deputies arrived at the man’s home in Norway, they encountered an armed man, whom SLED agents identified as Brown. Affidavits also state he pointed at Orangeburg County deputies when they confronted him at his home about the earlier incident involving the postal employee.

“After an interaction with the armed subject, deputies fired their weapons. No one was shot,” SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

SLED agents were asked to investigate the circumstances of the shooting, which is typical in South Carolina cases in which a law enforcement officer fires a weapon.

“We are so very thankful no one was injured in this incident,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Sunday. “There are many incidents where not everyone goes home, but thank the Lord this was not one of them.”

The incident in Orangeburg County was the 22nd officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2023. This is the first officer-involved shooting for the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office this year.

In 2022, there were 32 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office had none last year.

