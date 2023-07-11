Submit Photos/Videos
New cold-case unit promises closure for some CSRA families

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has a new cold-case unit, and the agency is gearing up to help give closure to some families of crime victims.
By William Rioux
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has a new cold-case unit, and the agency is gearing up to help give closure to some families of crime victims.

At the GBI headquarters, agents gave an update on the unit, which was established under a new Georgia law that took effect July 1. The GBI will be working with local agencies and helping regional agents to solve these cold cases.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Will Rioux is looking at the impact this new law will have on crime victims’ families here in the CSRA. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

The new push could have a big local impact. Here alone, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says it has 170 cold cases that are unsolved.

The new emphasis is important to families that have gone years without knowing what happened to their loved ones.

Under the new law known as the Coleman-Baker Act , families can actually request the GBI to look back into their family’s case if it was one the GBI already helped on.

ABOUT THE LAW:

  • In April, Gov. Brian Kemp signed the $5.4 million legislation into law, establishing a cold case unit within the GBI to look specifically into unsolved murders and homicides. The Coleman-Baker Act is named after University of Georgia student Sue Coleman, killed 21 years ago, and Tara Baker killed in 2001.

Agents are stressing how modern technology can shed new light on unsolved cases that go back to the 1960s.

Special Agent in Charge Brian Whidby says the GBI has added 10 agents as well as support staff plus expanded crime scene technology – all in hopes of getting justice in criminal cases that have gone cold.

MORE | Colleagues pulling for injured deputy, who’s always loved the job

“We will investigate request that come through with the Coleman Baker that again went into effect on July 1 of this year. Any unsolved homicide or murder occurring after Jan. 1, 1970, and more than three years old,” Whidby said. “It allows us to expand some of the crime scene technology, some of the advances in DNA, so it allows us to be able to pay for that to be able to move those kind of things forward.”

How long that’ll take is up in the air. Whidby says the GBI currently has roughly 600 cases that qualify for a Coleman-Baker review.

“We hope to be able to extend what we’re able to do to the local agency and possibly review cases and give suggestions on cases that the GBI wasn’t initially involved in,” Whidby said,

