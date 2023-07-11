Learn about ‘shiny diamond’ of a park coming to Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new park is coming to downtown Thomson , right across the street from the McDuffie County Government Center.

We went to the area where the new park is set to build to check out the progress and to talk to some people who live over there about what this means for the area.

Here's a plan for a downtown Thomson park that will be funded through a state grant. (Contributed)

The new park will be developed in the heart of downtown, complete with a splash pad for the kids and shade for the parents.

“This park will become a shiny diamond in our community and help spur regrowth and redevelopment,” said Jason Smith, community development director for McDuffie County.

Jim Wallace has lived in McDuffie County for more than 20 years, and he believes this park will not only be a plus for young families but for everyone to enjoy.

“It will be a benefit for young, middle age, and, as I like to call it, seasoned people,” said Wallace.

The park will have a one-mile track around it and an Amphitheatre for music, but Jim is most excited about the splash pad.

“Splash pads and grandchildren go together naturally,” he said.

Smith says this started as an idea to give families a place to get out and gather.

“Humans like to be around each other. We thrive when we’re with others,” said Smith.

Wallace believes the park will also make their small town more appealing.

It’s just a benefit. It makes McDuffie County and Thomson more attractive,” said Wallace.

Officials are hoping the project will be up and ready for you to use in the next 18 months.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.