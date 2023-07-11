Have you seen this runaway Grovetown 17-year-old?
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway 17-year-old girl.
Ivy Samone Adams Jenkins was last seen leaving her home on Berwick Court in Grovetown on July 10 around 10:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
Jenkins is 5 feet tall and weighs around 126 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes.
Officials say she was last seen wearing a red jacket over a black tank top with gray pajama pants.
Anyone with information, contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706)541-2800.
