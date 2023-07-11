Have you seen this runaway Grovetown 17-year-old?

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway 17-year-old girl.

Ivy Samone Adams Jenkins was last seen leaving her home on Berwick Court in Grovetown on July 10 around 10:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Jenkins is 5 feet tall and weighs around 126 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a red jacket over a black tank top with gray pajama pants.

Anyone with information, contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706)541-2800.

