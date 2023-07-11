Fort Eisenhower redesignation date set, new logo announced

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A name change is pending for Fort Gordon, but when will it happen?

October 27 has been approved for the redesignation ceremony for the Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon to implement the Naming Commission’s recommendation to recognize General Dwight D. Eisenhower as the name for the installation.

The post, named for a Confederate military figure, is being renamed along with U.S. military installations with Confederate-linked names.

“Rising from second lieutenant to commander-in-chief, Eisenhower’s extensive, innovative, and effective military experience and leadership shaped our modern world,” said Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton. “His dedication to ensuring equal rights for Soldiers and citizens alike continues to be an example and inspiration for the present and future Soldiers of the Army he so faithfully served and decisively led. General Eisenhower epitomizes those values we continue to instill in our Soldiers today.”

The ceremony will take place at Barton Field and is open to ID Card Holders and invited guests. The event will be streamed live on the Cyber Center of Excellence’s social media for the public.

Earlier this year, peopled submitted potential logos to the Cyber Center of Excellence.

The new logo was designed by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Spencer formerly of the Cyber Center of Excellence and now an Army Artist in Residence at Fort Belvoir, Va.

NEW LOGO:

Fort Eisenhower redesignation date set and logo winner announced (Contributed)

Officials say his entry was one of 24 received from around the CSRA and beyond.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.