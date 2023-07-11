Submit Photos/Videos
Former Upstate youth pastor now faces almost 60 charges, warrants say

Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Daniel Kellan Mayfield(Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former Upstate youth pastor is facing nearly 60 charges after the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released new warrants on Tuesday.

The investigation into 35-year-old Daniel Kellan Mayfield began in May of 2023 after deputies received information from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

In the most recent warrants released, in June of 2021, a bride and her bridal party used changing rooms at Gowensville First Baptist Church to get ready for the wedding. Mayfield, who was a representative and keyholder at the church, set up cameras to video the bridal party without them knowing.

In September of 2021, Mayfield was hired to to provide videography for a wedding. Arrest warrants show that he set up a camera in a bedroom at the wedding venue and filmed the bridal party.

A similar situation occurred prior in April of 2019 at a wedding venue, according to arrest warrants.

Mayfield is now facing 58 charges in Greenville County and one charge in Greenwood County.

