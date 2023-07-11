Submit Photos/Videos
‘Female Force:’ Nikki Haley gets comic book treatment

Anchor Kari Beal talks about how a new comic book about Nikki Haley will be released on Wednesday.
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former female Upstate politician and current presidential candidate is getting the comic book treatment.

TidalWave Comics announced a comic book focusing on 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley is scheduled to be released soon.

The 22-page comic book entitled, “Female Force: Nikki Haley,” will tell her story from a unique perspective as she battles racism and religious disparity to become the Ambassador to the United Nations.

The comic book starts off by describing Haley as an outsider being born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa, but goes on to describe her as a trailblazer. She is the first Indian American to hold office in South Carolina, the first female governor of the state, the youngest governor in the United States and only the second governor of Indian descent.

The comic book is written by Michael Frizell who says the process is challenging.

“Writing about political figures is challenging, especially when factoring in the unfortunate tribalism and polarization of the political parties. My job is to thread the space between opposing viewpoints to paint a clear picture of her using available resources,” said Frizell in a release.

Now, as a 2024 presidential candidate, Haley’s platform supports establishing a national 15-week abortion ban with exceptions, cutting expenditures to countries that “hate the U.S.,” fixing the border crisis without open border policies, cutting taxes and other conservative issues.

The “Female Force” imprint also features comics books of other prominent and influential women such as Dolly Parton, Condoleezza Rice, Gloria Steinem, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and more.

“We’ve found a niche with our bio comics,” said publisher Darren G. Davis. “Our success with this comic shows a much wider audience for sequential storytelling than many thought. These readers are simply looking for something other than superheroes or horror. With our bio comics, we strive to bring these new readers evenhanded, well-researched looks into the political world.”

The comic book is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, July 12, digitally and in print on multiple platforms such as Amazon.

To learn more, click here.

