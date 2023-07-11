Submit Photos/Videos
Election approved for tax to build new James Brown Arena

By Craig Allison
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County residents will get another chance to approve or turn down plans to build a new James Brown Arena.

The Richmond County Board of Elections unanimously agreed to call a November special election on a sales tax for the arena.

This follows a vote in late June by the Augusta Commission to call an election Nov. 7 on the half-cent sales tax.

The plan comes after passage of special state legislation, House Bill 230, to allow the public to vote on the tax.

The law gets around some of the problems of a SPLOST measure to build a new arena, like the one local voters rejected last year.

