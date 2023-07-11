Election approved for tax to build new James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County residents will get another chance to approve or turn down plans to build a new James Brown Arena.

The Richmond County Board of Elections unanimously agreed to call a November special election on a sales tax for the arena.

This follows a vote in late June by the Augusta Commission to call an election Nov. 7 on the half-cent sales tax.

The plan comes after passage of special state legislation , House Bill 230, to allow the public to vote on the tax.

The law gets around some of the problems of a SPLOST measure to build a new arena, like the one local voters rejected last year .

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.