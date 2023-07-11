Submit Photos/Videos
Eisenhower Army Medical Center welcomes new commander

By Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FORT GORDON, Ga. – Col. James G. Pairmore assumed command of Eisenhower Army Medical Center during a ceremony Tuesday on Barton Field.

Pairmore succeeds Col. Heidi P. Mon, who led Eisenhower’s COVID response efforts as the hospital expanded patient capacity three separate times and received patients from the military across the region.

MORE | Date set for renaming of Fort Gordon

She also helped roll out the Department of Defense’s electronic health record, MHS GENESIS, and returned the hospital’s access to care back to standard appointments in less than two months after the initial transition.

Mon leaves Eisenhower to become the deputy corps chief for the Medical Service Corps in Falls Church, Va.

Pairmore now leads Eisenhower after commanding the Joint Medical Unit, Joint Special Operations Command at Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg), North Carolina.

He addressed the Eisenhower team during his remarks.

“It is an honor to join you as you provide five-star health care, train the next generation of Army medicine, build readiness and project medical power worldwide. I will strive to be your chief enabler and I am already your biggest fan,” he said.

Pairmore entered the U.S. Army as an infantryman in 1986, serving as an airborne infantryman and scout/observer in the 6th Light Infantry Division at Fort Richardson, Alaska. He completed the Special Forces Medic Course in 1991, with subsequent assignment to the 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Devens, Mass. He then served in the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Moore (formerly Benning), Ga., as a sergeant first class from 1994 to 1996 where he was accepted into the Inter-Service Physician Assistant Program.

MORE | Information from 11 million may have been taken in HCA breach

Pairmore received his commission as a second lieutenant in the Medical Specialist Corps as a Physician Assistant at Fort Moore (formerly Fort Benning), Georgia in 1998. His initial assignments were with the 1st Battalion (Air Assault) 503rd Infantry Regiment at Camp Casey Korea, 1st Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment in Savannah, Georgia, and 5th Ranger Training Battalion in Dahlonega, Ga.

He’s served a variety of previous assignments in North Carolina, Virginia, Hawaii and Georgia.

He holds a Bachelor and Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Nebraska and Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. His military education includes the AMEDD Basic Course, AMEDD Advanced Course, Command and General Staff College, and the U.S. Army War College.

