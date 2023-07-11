Submit Photos/Videos
Downtown murals encourage people, pets to become part of the art

Downtown Augusta murals
Downtown Augusta murals(wrdw)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown Augusta is known for its murals, but now local artists and community organizations are encouraging the spectators to become the subjects.

Augusta’s latest murals encourage you to do more than just look at it.

It was created by kids at the Morris Museum of Art’s mural camp led by Jason Craig.

“I think that everybody’s going to take a picture in front of a mural. So you might as well have some that they can be a part of,” said Craig.

It’s meant to look like the person in front of the picture is being abducted by aliens.

“Whenever you take a photo like it really has the illusion that you’re being pulled up into the UFO,” said Craig.

It’s not the only participation mural downtown, and the other isn’t just for people to bring their human friends: it’s for furry friends too.

Beautify Augusta oversaw the mural and Jeremy Rueggeberg, the co-founder of Beautify Augusta, said it’s the only pet mural for pets in the area.

“We wanted to do something uniquely fun,” said Rueggeberg. “We’ve had a lot of people come down with their pets take pictures, send them to us, so we just want people that play and have fun.”

It’s to promote a healthier, safer, and happier city.

“We really hope that when people see pictures of their pets or somebody else’s pets on there, it just brings laughter and it brings a moment of joy for them,” said Rueggeberg.

The mural was sponsored by Azalea Drugs, and Sumner Aesthetics.

Melissa Sumner, one of the business owners who sponsored the mural, said she hopes it brings more visitors downtown.

“I feel like Augusta has a really long history of supporting the arts and street art in particular is growing in Augusta. I’m hoping the mural will allow people to come and explore Augusta,” said Sumner.

Whether it’s being discovered by pets or people, locals or tourists, Craig said murals show people the soul of a city.

“I think that whenever you go to different parts, even if it’s just one block over from your normal loop, it just opens your eyes to other possibilities. It just shows them more of their city that maybe they didn’t notice, so it really lets you know what the city is about,” said Craig.

Rueggeberg said he wants people to bring all their pets to the mural, and that includes everything from cats to ferrets to monkeys.

If you would like to check out these murals for yourself, the wings for people and pets are located at the Jones Street entrance to the Scene Nightclub.

The alien abduction Mural is at 116 James Brown Boulevard on the back of the building.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

