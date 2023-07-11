Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

July heat sticks around all week. Few storms each afternoon Thursday through the weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly dry and clear this evening into tonight. Don’t miss the ISS tonight flying over the CSRA starting at 9:43 PM. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s by early Wednesday.

The international space station will flyover the CSRA starting at 9:43 PM tonight.
The international space station will flyover the CSRA starting at 9:43 PM tonight.(WRDW)

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s. Heat index values will get close to 100. Mostly dry again Wednesday - an isolated shower/storm is possible - with winds out of the south generally less than 10 miles per hour.

Thursday will be a little more humid with highs in the mid-90s but feel like temperatures between 100-105°. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon - there is a marginal risk for a few storms to briefly turn severe. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Friday will be similar to Thursday with highs in the mid-90s - but feel like temperatures up to 105°. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon.

Heat index values could be up to and over 105 this weekend with highs staying in the mid-90s. Isolated to scattered storm chances will be with us Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Keep it here for updates during the week.

