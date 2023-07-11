Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
July heat sticks around all week. Few storms each afternoon Thursday through the weekend.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly dry and clear this evening into tonight. Don’t miss the ISS tonight flying over the CSRA starting at 9:43 PM. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s by early Wednesday.
Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s. Heat index values will get close to 100. Mostly dry again Wednesday - an isolated shower/storm is possible - with winds out of the south generally less than 10 miles per hour.
Thursday will be a little more humid with highs in the mid-90s but feel like temperatures between 100-105°. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon - there is a marginal risk for a few storms to briefly turn severe. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph.
Friday will be similar to Thursday with highs in the mid-90s - but feel like temperatures up to 105°. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon.
Heat index values could be up to and over 105 this weekend with highs staying in the mid-90s. Isolated to scattered storm chances will be with us Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Keep it here for updates during the week.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.