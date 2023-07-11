Business owners to air homeless concerns near I-20, Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Washington Road and Interstate 20 area is well-known as a central area for those experiencing homelessness.

On Tuesday evening, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is holding an open discussion on the corridor and any potential issues it is causing in the area.

Business managers on Washington Road told News 12 Tuesday that it’s common for homeless people to walk around and gather in the area.

We talked to staff members of at least seven different hotels off Washington Road, and many of them told us they’d be attending the meeting to discuss the issues at hand.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Nick Viland will be at the meeting between business owners and deputies, so watch for updates here on WRDW.com and tonight on News 12.

The goal is to start a “proactive strategy” for the area, according to deputies.

Among the objectives is to get permission from property owners for deputies to remove unauthorized property and temporary structures and remove people from parking areas where they have no business. The agency said it intends to get help from courts to address the constitutional rights of the property owner as well as anyone removed.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.