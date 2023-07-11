Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

Tyler Shane Greene, 26.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 26-year-old Augusta man has been arrested on 10 charges connected to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Investigators say Tyler Shane Greene asked a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images, according to the attorney general.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Lexington Police Department made the arrest.

MORE | New cold-case unit promises closure for some CSRA families

Investigators with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Greene was arrested on July 7 and booked into the Lexington County Detention Center. His total bond is $70,000.

He is charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree and five counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age eighteen, according to inmate bookings.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

