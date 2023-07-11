Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta lands on list of best retirement locations in U.S.

Welcome to Augusta sign
Welcome to Augusta sign(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta made it to Forbes’ 2023 list for the best cities to retire in.

Forbes took dozens of factors into account, including crime, air quality, amenities and culture.

Augusta is described on the list as a green Savannah River city with high doctor availability and a comfortable climate, with the median home price of $173,000, which is 53% cheaper than the national average.

MORE | owntown murals encourage people, pets to become part of the art

The site, however, lists a few cons of Augusta, such as serious crime above national average and says the city is not very walkable or bikeable.

Two other cities in Georgia made Forbes’ list: Athens and Savannah.

Greenville was the only city in South Carolina to make the list.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Kenneth Mercer
Suspect killed, deputy injured in downtown Augusta shooting incident
Corey Adams
Richmond County schools respond to arrest of custodian
This was the scene on July 10, 2023, at 12th and Ellis streets in Augusta, where a deputy was...
Shooting of deputy raises concerns among Augusta’s homeless
Chase Dollander
Greenbrier High School graduate drafted by Colorado Rockies
Stay Social Tap and Table
Judge rules against Stay Social after legal battle over revoked license

Latest News

‘Very dedicated’: Friends continue to pray for deputy shot in downtown Augusta
New cold-case unit promises closure for some CSRA families
Risky brew of bacteria lurks in CSRA’s waters after recent rains
Aiken County football programs adapt to early start to school