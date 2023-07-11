Augusta lands on list of best retirement locations in U.S.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta made it to Forbes’ 2023 list for the best cities to retire in.

Forbes took dozens of factors into account, including crime, air quality, amenities and culture.

Augusta is described on the list as a green Savannah River city with high doctor availability and a comfortable climate, with the median home price of $173,000, which is 53% cheaper than the national average.

The site, however, lists a few cons of Augusta, such as serious crime above national average and says the city is not very walkable or bikeable.

Two other cities in Georgia made Forbes’ list: Athens and Savannah.

Greenville was the only city in South Carolina to make the list.

