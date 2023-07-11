Augusta administrator rolls out plan to save $10M, avoid tax hikes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Interim City Administrator Takiyah Douse has submitted a plan to cut back on $10 million worth of spending in seven different Augusta operations to avoid raising property taxes.

Douse gave Augusta Commission members a presentation on the plan Tuesday.

Commission members were to meet as several committees, but poor attendance canceled some of the committee meetings. With Commissioners Wayne Guilfoyle, Brandon Garrett, Alvin Mason and Bobby Williams absent, only the administrative committee meeting could be held.

All the actions taken Tuesday will have to go before the full commission.

The ‘rightsizing’ plan

Among the cost-cutting proposals from Douse:

Explore outsourcing services: She’s looking into consolidating a number of groups for grass and tree maintenance.

Duplicative tasks: She suggests reducing automatic dispatch of firetrucks to reduce equipment costs and put more emphasis on Central EMS, the city’s ambulance provider. Also a community cat trap program will reduce cat food and euthanasia costs for the Department of Animal Services, saving $765,000.

Controlling staffing and positions: This would save $1.6 million. The city has 331 vacancies, with 34 of those positions vacant more than a year. The Human Resources Department reports a lack of upward mobility as a reason for people not sticking around.

Enhancing revenue opportunities: This would save $5.5 million. One example would be the Department of Animal Services charging a flat fee rather than case-by-case fees for treating animals based on condition.

Asset divestment: This plan would save $1.8 million and would include liquidation of underutilized assets and a number of Augusta parks.

Shared asset management: This plan would save $30,000 through such measures as reassigning underutilized vehicles.

Restructured benefit plans. This would save $300,000, partially through health insurance restructuring.

Part 8 Technology solutions: This plan would save $20,000. As an example, the city uses two call centers for Augusta 311 calls and services, and should just have one, according to Douse.

The so-called rightsizing plan is moving to the full commission without recommendations. This was, commissioners can approve certain parts of the plans without affecting the cost-saving aspects of the plan

Augusta Boathouse woes

Committee members also approved a motion to receive an update on relocating the Augusta Rowing Club from the Augusta Boathouse, which was damaged and infested with mold after a water pipe broke during a winter freeze.

The Central Services staff met with a local engineering firm to review the location for a new structure for the club at 298 Prep Phillips Drive. Officials are looking to add an 80-foot by 40-foot boat storage area with restroom and office to this location.

It would cost an estimated at $522,000.

The only hesitation on the matter was to look into ways to make sure the club is fulfilling its new lease if the structure is approved.

Other matters

Committee members sent to the full commission without recommendation a funding plan for the Junior Achievement Discovery Center shared by the Richmond County and Columbia County school districts. The recommended funding is a contingency budget of $10,000 for the first year and $40,000 per year afterward for operational costs.

Committee members approved a concept plan for Big Oak Park and decided continue with the preliminary and final design process. The $1.4 million park is off Boy Scout and Wheeler roads.

The committee moved forward with no recommendation a proposal for Christmas decorations in south Augusta, especially Tobacco Road. The $319,000-$459,000 cost was called into question as expensive, but they’re looking into potentially bringing in decorations into Diamond Lakes and one more road.

