Aiken County football programs adapt to early start to school

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Towards the end of this month, students in Aiken County will have to get back into school mode, and all that entails.

For Aiken County football players and coaches, that means changing their routine from morning practices to evening way earlier than other teams across the CSRA.

South Aiken High School begins school on July 25.

While the Thoroughbreds’ head coach Chris Hamilton said the season starts over in January, year-round school is uncharted territory.

“We’re not going to be able to go in the mornings, because we’ll be in school when the first practice starts. It’s going to be different for the kids to be in school, during the time we used to call camp,” said Hamilton.

Aiken County will still stick to South Carolina High School League rules when it comes to official practices.

The change, while different, has its own list of pros and cons.

As for the benefits, Hamilton said the T-breds will be more prepared than ever to start their season.

“One of the worst things is always the first week of the first game. On the first day of school, they’re dragging and they’re tired. I think the routine of school and kind of be rolling a little bit and then start of the actual season will be a good thing,” he said.

The heat will bring its own set of challenges.

Jevon Edwards, junior running back, said: “Normally we come in early in the mornings, now we’ll be out when it’s going to be hot. We’ll have to wait for the temperature to cool down.”

Our First Alert team said in the evenings, the average high temperature for Aiken in July is 93 degrees, which is the hottest average high temperature for the year in Aiken. The average high temperature for Aiken in August is 91 degrees.

At the end of the day, it’s business as usual for the T-breds.

Hamilton said: “Kids are pretty resilient. They’re just gonna kind of go with whatever goes. Tell them they are here at this time, they know to be here.”

