After trees chopped down, Aiken pauses farmers market project

By Taylor Martin
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - From Project Pascalis to the Street-Space Project, for people in Aiken, transparency from city leaders has been their concern for years.

Neighbors in Aiken are still stumped after a lot of mature trees were cut down at the historic Aiken farmers market as part of the Williamsburg Street project.

They’re calling for the Aiken City Council to pause the project.

At the start of Monday’s Aiken City Council meeting, the city manager announced the project has been put on hold and some people feel their voices are finally being heard.

“Pleased. It’s great news, isn’t it?” said Lisa Smith.

For her, it’s a step in the right direction after months, even years of attending council meetings, asking city leaders to do one thing- listen.

“I think they’re trying. I think the city is trying to reach out. I think they’re feeling the pressure of a united community,” she said.

For all projects, like the one at the farmers market on Williamsburg Street, people tell News 12 they want to be informed and have a say.

Linda Johnson with the Historic Aiken Foundation said: “You’ve got to fix the process so that things of this kind of nature go through a full review involving public input.”

City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh says that’s exactly what’s going to happen at least for this project.

He said before anything else is done to the area surrounding the farmers market, plans will go through the design review board and will then be presented to the public for their input.

It’s great news for Lisa, but a few questions remain.

“How will they weigh our opinions and our thoughts, I wonder. It’s great that they’re open to hearing us, but will it make a difference?” she asked.

There’s no news on when the public meeting will be, but the city manager says it’s a priority moving forward.

He also says the trees that were cut down at the farmers market will be replaced in the fall.

