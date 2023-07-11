Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

After less than 3 years, McDonald’s is getting rid of its McCafé bakery lineup

McDonald's is getting rid of these sweet menu items.
McDonald's is getting rid of these sweet menu items.(McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is scrapping baked goods from its menu less than three years after debuting the items.

The McCafé bakery lineup consists of apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls.

The fast food company said the lineup will be phased out beginning this month.

McDonald’s hinted that perhaps the items weren’t selling as strongly as before, saying the team is always listening to their fans.

The fast food giant rolled out the bakery lineup in October 2020 when the chain was reportedly struggling against new competitors and adjusting to customers working from home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Kenneth Mercer
Suspect killed, deputy injured in downtown Augusta shooting incident
Corey Adams
Richmond County schools respond to arrest of custodian
This was the scene on July 10, 2023, at 12th and Ellis streets in Augusta, where a deputy was...
Shooting of deputy raises concerns among Augusta’s homeless
Chase Dollander
Greenbrier High School graduate drafted by Colorado Rockies
Stay Social Tap and Table
Judge rules against Stay Social after legal battle over revoked license

Latest News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference...
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Police: Items believed connected to jail escapee still being found; reward increases
Senators tee off on PGA execs over merger
Senators grill PGA execs on negotiations with LIV Golf
Senators grill PGA execs on negotiations with LIV Golf
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S....
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules