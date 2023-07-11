After deadly rampage, Augusta leaders look at probation for bar

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members are back in session after a holiday break to observe Independence Day.

On the top of Tuesday’s committee meetings agenda, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has submitted a request for Suz Lounge on Deans Bridge Road to be put on probation for multiple licenses.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Craig Allison will be at today’s committee meetings, so watch for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

In a letter from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies describe an incident at 4:30 a.m. May 12 when a female patron rammed cars, shots were fired and eventually someone was killed .

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the commission to take action against business owner, Samantha Moses’ business, dance and alcohol licenses.

There’s precedent for such an action.

In early May, the commission imposed six months of probation on the Level 9 Sports Bar & Grill at 3054 Damascus Road , which has been a magnet for crimes including shootings, one of which was fatal.

Also on the agenda

Today’s committee meetings start at 1 p.m. in the Lee N. Beard Commission Chambers at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.

While these items are set for Tuesday’s agenda, no decisions are final until they go before the full Augusta Commission, the next meeting being set for July 18:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.