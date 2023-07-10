State Rep. Jodi Lott says she won’t seek re-election

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia state Rep. Jodi Lott will not seek re-election.

The Republican represents House District 131 and was first elected in 2015 during a special election.

Lott says she believes in term limits and will finish out her term ending in December of next year.

As for future plans, Lott says she is interested in doing some type of policy work, especially in the fields of first responders, law enforcement and election reform – taking current policies implemented in the state of Georgia and work to get them passed at the federal level.

