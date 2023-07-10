S.C. state leaders seek transparency in how judges are selected

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s top prosecutor says one of the biggest issues the state Legislature needs to tackle is reforming how judges are selected.

South Carolina is one of two states in which the General Assembly elects judges.

Lawmakers are out of session right now, but a host of them are in Charleston this week for the annual Southern Legislative Conference.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson says that presented an opportunity to get a group together to talk about judicial reform – before next year’s session starts in January.

“We don’t want to wait until December to have the conversation. We would like to raise the awareness now, create some synergy, and get some energy behind this so when we hit Christmas, when we hit the new year, we’re running full speed at a real reform package,” Wilson said.

In South Carolina, judicial candidates go before a 10-member screening panel that reports three qualified candidates to the entire General Assembly to pick between.

That screening panel is made up of citizen lawyers and legislators – and typically, the legislators are also lawyers.

“That’s what happens to me all the time when I go into court against a legislator. … When I go into court, I am against someone who can hire, fire, and retain, and I don’t have that,” said Scarlett Wilson, 9th Circuit solicitor.

Proposals to change this system range from switching up that committee’s makeup, including banning lawyer-legislators from serving on it, to giving the governor the power to appoint judges with senators’ approval.

More than 30 lawmakers from both parties and both chambers were in the room Monday – and there was no clear consensus among them on which reforms they should push.

“It may be working fine, but if people don’t think it is, then you’ve got to do something about it,” said Rep. Tommy Pope, House speaker pro tem.

Many say they feel public confidence in the system has waned.

“Until we can remove that and restore that confidence, I think we’re going to continue to have problems,” said Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun.

The attorney general says South Carolina does have good judges but adds the system in which they’re chosen can still be improved.

“Saying the system occasionally produces good judges is like saying, ‘I played Russian roulette and I didn’t blow my head off, therefore it’s good to continue playing Russian roulette,’” Wilson said.

One option that probably isn’t on the table is having voters elect judges.

There’s not much support for that among state leaders or lawmakers.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.