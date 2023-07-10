Richmond County schools respond to custodian arrested, charged

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County schools are responding after a Terrace Manor Elementary custodian was arrested and charged with criminal attempt child molestation.

They say Corey Adams, 26, is on leave without pay while they conduct an internal investigation. Richmond County schools also say they are cooperating with the sheriff’s department.

FULL STATEMENT:

“We are aware of the troubling allegations against a custodian at one of our schools. Although we cannot comment on the ongoing police investigation, the individual in question is on leave without pay while we conduct our own internal investigation. We are fully cooperating with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department.”

According to the Richmond County Civil and Magistrate Court affidavit, Adams attempted to meet up with the 11-year-old victim while her parents were out of town to have sexual intercourse on July 4 around 9 a.m.

According to his personnel file, Adams was hired on March 9, 2022.

The affidavit says Adams had multiple conversations through Tik Tok with who he thought was the victim.

Officials say Adams said he did not want to go to jail and wanted to keep their relationship a secret.

Adams allegedly arrived at the victim’s home to meet with her; however, he was met by the victim’s father.

Adams was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Thursday. No bond hearing has been set.

