Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Military vehicle driven into Army base building; driver arrested, officials say

A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1)...
A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1) on Fort Stewart Monday around 10 a.m., according to Fort Stewart personnel.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A military vehicle was driven into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters, building 1, on Fort Stewart Monday around 10 a.m., according to Fort Stewart personnel.

There are no injuries reported.

The driver has been arrested, and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and Military Police are on the scene.

Fort Stewart personnel said there is no active threat this time, and the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Kenneth Mercer
Suspect killed, deputy injured in downtown Augusta shooting incident
Curtis Tucci
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office cancels alert for missing man
.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash
Crime scene tape
Shooting kills Fort Gordon 35-year-old just outside Grovetown
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken woman dies in hit-and-run on Storm Branch Road

Latest News

Officials provide update on manhunt for jail escapee
Fort Stewart incident
Military vehicle driven into Fort Stewart building; driver arrested
King Charles III welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden with an arrival ceremony on Monday at...
Biden and King Charles III zero in on generational challenge of climate change
Georgia voting sticker
Partisanship to be on display as Congress releases voting bills
Corey Deche Adams, 26.
Richmond County schools respond to custodian arrested, charged