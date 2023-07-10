Man in jail after allegedly stabbing his father in the hand

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his father in the hand, according to the Grovetown Police Department.

On Monday around 12:31 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 1200 block of Newmantown Road.

Once on scene, officers say they found the 71-year-old man standing near the intersection of Newmantown Road and Lakeview Drive, suffering from a deep cut to his right hand.

The victim told officers that he and his son, Leonard Miller 29, were involved in a verbal altercation when Miller attempted to stab him with a pocketknife.

Officials say the victim said he was able to stop the attack with his right hand, causing a cut to the hand.

The victim was able to make it out of the home where he flagged down a driver near the intersection of Newmantown Road and Lakeview Drive, according to the department.

Miller was located at the home and taken into custody without incident.

A bloodied pocketknife was found in his possession at the time of the arrest. The victim was transported by Gold Cross EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

Miller was booked into the Columbia County Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, according to the police department.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.