Lane closures coming this week to state line, Burke County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More overnight lane closures are planned this week as crews continue work on the Interstate 20 improvements near the state line.

From 9 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday, crews will perform work on the Exit 1 lanes in South Carolina, including resetting temporary barrier walls at the Martintown Road bridge.

Then from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, the right lane will close on eastbound I-20 from mile marker 200 in Georgia through mile marker 1 in South Carolina. The lane closure will give crews access to set Savannah River bridge beams.

Both the right lane and shoulder of eastbound I-20 may be affected. Motorists should expect delays.

In Burke County

The Georgia Department of Transportation continues to reduce the number of deficient bridges with the upcoming replacements of the Brier Creek bridge and Brier Creek overflow bridge on Georgia Highway 23, which are scheduled to close Tuesday.

The current bridges on the highway between Sardis and Girard were built in 1962 and has posted weight restrictions.

The bridges will be dismantled, and new bridges built to current safety standard with 12-foot travel lanes and 6-foot emergency shoulders at the same site, requiring a detour.

The contractor will prepare and maintain a detour around the closure, which utilizes Georgia Highways 23, 80, 56 and 24 and the U.S. 25 bypass.

If the weather cooperates, the bridge is expected to open to traffic in the second quarter of 2024.

