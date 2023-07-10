Greenbrier grad drafted by Rockies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Greenbrier’s Chase Dollander got the call he’s been waiting for.

With the ninth pick in this year’s MLB Draft, Dollander was selected by the Colorado Rockies. He entered the draft as the top pitching prospect.

The right-hander out of Tennessee had an ERA this season of 4.75. He marked 120 strikeouts for the Vols. In 2022, he had an ERA of 2.39 after going 10-0.

Dollander was named to the 2023 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watchlist. In 2022, the righty was named the SEC pitcher of the year.

This season Dollander’s start against South Carolina was his most impressive: He struck out 13 batters, allowed no walks, and only gave up two runs on two hits in 5.1 innings of play.

