Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Greenbrier grad drafted by Rockies

Chase Dollander
Chase Dollander(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Greenbrier’s Chase Dollander got the call he’s been waiting for.

With the ninth pick in this year’s MLB Draft, Dollander was selected by the Colorado Rockies. He entered the draft as the top pitching prospect.

The right-hander out of Tennessee had an ERA this season of 4.75. He marked 120 strikeouts for the Vols. In 2022, he had an ERA of 2.39 after going 10-0.

Dollander was named to the 2023 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watchlist. In 2022, the righty was named the SEC pitcher of the year.

This season Dollander’s start against South Carolina was his most impressive: He struck out 13 batters, allowed no walks, and only gave up two runs on two hits in 5.1 innings of play.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to the 1200 block of Ellis Street
Officer-involved shooting turns fatal in downtown Augusta
Crime scene tape
Shooting kills 35-year-old just outside Grovetown
.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken woman dies in hit-and-run on Storm Branch Road
A stalled vehicle is causing traffic on I-20
Traffic backup cleared on I-20 eastbound at Georgia, South Carolina border

Latest News

52-year-old Brian Quackenbush
Aiken native off to hot start at 48th Palmetto Amateur
Businesses impacted by Peach Jam
Businesses see big impact during Peach Jam tournament
Live from the Palmetto Amateur
Peach Jam 2023
Talented, young players make a name for themselves at Peach Jam