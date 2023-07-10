Georgia Cyber Center celebrates its 5-year anniversary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Cyber Innovation & Training Center is celebrating its five-year anniversary Monday.

Since opening on July 10, 2018, the center has gained more than 20 partners from across industry, government and academia.

In partnership with Augusta University and Augusta Technical College, the center is linked to certificate programs as well as undergraduate- and graduate-level programs in cyber security and cyber sciences.

It was created to bring together the combined talent of government, academia and private industry to deliver affordable and relevant cyber security training and education, solve cybersecurity challenges and advise policy-makers.

Offerings include both on-site and virtual courses.

The center features restricted access to meet classified and high-security needs, secure briefing space, a cutting-edge cyber range, an incubator/accelerator program to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, spaces for collaboration and classrooms.

