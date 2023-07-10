Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia Cyber Center celebrates its 5-year anniversary

By Maria Sellers
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Cyber Innovation & Training Center is celebrating its five-year anniversary Monday.

Since opening on July 10, 2018, the center has gained more than 20 partners from across industry, government and academia.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Maria Sellers is at the Georgia Cyber Innovation & Training Center for its five-year anniversary celebration, with demonstrations, interviews, tours and more. Watch for updates here in WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

In partnership with Augusta University and Augusta Technical College, the center is linked to certificate programs as well as undergraduate- and graduate-level programs in cyber security and cyber sciences.

It was created to bring together the combined talent of government, academia and private industry to deliver affordable and relevant cyber security training and education, solve cybersecurity challenges and advise policy-makers.

Offerings include both on-site and virtual courses.

The center features restricted access to meet classified and high-security needs, secure briefing space, a cutting-edge cyber range, an incubator/accelerator program to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, spaces for collaboration and classrooms.

