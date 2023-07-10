Gas prices rise over the past week in Ga., S.C.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the past week, both Georgia and South Carolina saw a significant increase in gas prices, according to AAA.

Georgia’s price increased six cents over the past week, making the average price per gallon $3.26, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average went up five cents making the price $3.27.

Georgia’s average gas price is 28 cents below the national average, AAA says.

Meanwhile, the average gas price in South Carolina increased four cents over the past week to the price of $3.17, according to AAA. Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas price also increased, by five cents to the price $3.22.

AAA says, South Carolina’s gas average is 37 cents below the national average.

According to AAA, the national average gas price stayed the same over the past week, at $3.54.

