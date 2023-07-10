Ga. elections chief touts No. 2 rank in early voting

ATLANTA - Georgians are taking full advantage of the state’s early voting option, a new report shows, and the state’s elections chief couldn’t be happier.

A review of the state’s 2022 midterm vote by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission showed 58% of Georgia voters cast their ballot early that cycle, while 36% waited until day-of to vote. That early voter turnout was second in the nation behind only Texas.

A similar report conducted after the state’s 2018 midterm election found that far less – 48% of Georgia voters – cast their ballot early.

Georgia allows for 17 guaranteed days of early in-person voting ahead of general and primary elections, including two Saturdays. Counties also have the option to open early voting on Sundays.

For families and working voters, early voting is an option that allows a more hassle-free experience.

“We know that that’s a working day, where we have working families and it’s going to be hectic, there’s long lines,” said Anthony Pacheco, a senior community organizer with the voting group Asian Americans for Justice Atlanta. “We know that they are working families, so they have a lot of 9-5 jobs.”

Work, lack of child care, or even lack of transportation on the day of an election can be barriers for many Georgia voters, leaving early voting as a good alternative.

“Georgia leads the nation in voter access, election security, and innovation,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Georgia voters have the confidence that they can cast their ballot easily, and that their vote will count.”

Recently, the U.S. Census Bureau named Georgia as the Southeast’s leader in voter turnout, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Election Data and Science Lab, in conjunction with the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia found 99% of Georgia voters had no issue casting a ballot.

According to the report, Georgia had 333 precinct locations open for early voting during the 2022 midterms, compared to 2,430 locations open on Election Day.

It also showed that 6% of Georgia voters used absentee ballots in the 2022 midterms – the lowest number since before the pandemic. That could indicate an appetite among Georgia voters to return to voting in person primarily.

