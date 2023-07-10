Submit Photos/Videos
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Augusta to highlight workforce

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden.
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden.(Brian Inganga | AP)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First Lady Doctor Jill Biden will travel to Augusta for the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America Tour.

During the tour, Biden will travel to Ohio, New Jersey, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, as part of the tour to highlight how Bidenomics is delivering investments and jobs to communities across the country.

MORE | Georgia Cyber Center celebrates its 5-year anniversary

The America Workforce Hubs meeting is on July 18.

Biden and local officials plan to talk to the community about working together to expand pathways to good-paying jobs.

