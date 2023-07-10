Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies, business owners to discuss homeless issues near I-20

Interstate 20 and Washington Road, Augusta
Interstate 20 and Washington Road, Augusta(GDOT)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will hold a meeting with property owners over a plan to cut homeless-related crime in the area of Interstate 20 and Washington Road.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the agency will hold a town hall meeting with business owners in the area as part of an effort to start a “proactive strategy” for the area.

Apparently of particular concern to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is the homeless population that congregates in the area.

MORE | City leaders’ thoughts, prayers are with deputy injured in shooting

“We will be hosting an open discussion and welcoming feedback from business owners ... in response to their expressed concerns involving homeless issues affecting crime in this commercial strip,” the agency said in an invitation to business owners.

The meeting will be at the Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road.

It’s an outgrowth of the Property Owner Response Team, a public/private collaboration to address crime in certain areas.

Among the objectives is to get permission from property owners for deputies to remove unauthorized property and temporary structures and remove people from parking areas where they have no business. The agency said it intends to get help from courts to address the constitutional rights of the property owner as well as anyone removed.

