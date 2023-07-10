Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain chances increase into Monday morning as a front moves into the region. Lows will be in the middle 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a light wind from the west at 2 to 7 mph.

The best chance of rain, by far, for the upcoming workweek arrives Monday, as a cool front moves into the region. The best bet for rain will be in the morning through early afternoon with gradually drier conditions later in the day. The chance of rain is 80 percent with most areas receiving a total of a quarter to one-half inch of rain. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with wind from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Mainly dry weather returns Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, as we take a break from the high humidity for a couple of days.

Tuesday looks like a great day for outdoor plans with sunny skies, lower humidity and highs in the lower 90s. Humidity will remain on the low side for this time of year Wednesday and Thursday, so no rain is expected. Highs on those days will be in the middle 90s with morning lows in the upper 60s.

Afternoon storm chances and temperatures return to seasonal levels with a 30 to 40 percent chance of storms each afternoon and highs in the middle 90s with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

