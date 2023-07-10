Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain chances will come to an end later this evening. Overnight will be mostly dry with patchy dense fog forming across the region into early Tuesday. Lows tonight will drop down into the upper 60s and winds will be calm.

Slightly drier air moves in over the next few days and should help keep storm chances low. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 90 and winds will be light and variable. An isolated shower is possible but most of the area will stay dry.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s. Mostly dry again Wednesday with winds out of the south generally less than 10 miles per hour.

Afternoon storm chances and temperatures return to seasonal levels Thursday through the weekend with a 30 to 40 percent chance of storms each afternoon and highs in the middle 90s with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Heat index values could be up to and over 105 this weekend. Keep it here for updates during the week.

