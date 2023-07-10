Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Rain ends this evening. Drier outlook through Wednesday. Seasonable heat and storm chances end of week.
Highs This Week
Highs This Week
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain chances will come to an end later this evening. Overnight will be mostly dry with patchy dense fog forming across the region into early Tuesday. Lows tonight will drop down into the upper 60s and winds will be calm.

Slightly drier air moves in over the next few days and should help keep storm chances low. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 90 and winds will be light and variable. An isolated shower is possible but most of the area will stay dry.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s. Mostly dry again Wednesday with winds out of the south generally less than 10 miles per hour.

Afternoon storm chances and temperatures return to seasonal levels Thursday through the weekend with a 30 to 40 percent chance of storms each afternoon and highs in the middle 90s with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Heat index values could be up to and over 105 this weekend. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Kenneth Mercer
Suspect killed, deputy injured in downtown Augusta shooting incident
.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash
Shooting near Grovetown
Shooting kills Fort Gordon 35-year-old just outside Grovetown
Curtis Tucci
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office cancels alert for missing man
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken woman dies in hit-and-run on Storm Branch Road

Latest News

Highs This Week
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Rain Outlook
AM Showers and Storms, Dry and Hot Rest of The Week
Emily's 11pm Forecast
Hot and humid but mainly dry Sunday. Rain returns to start the workweek
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton