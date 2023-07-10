Submit Photos/Videos
Colleagues pulling for injured deputy, who’s always loved the job

City leaders’ thoughts and prayers are with a Richmond County deputy who was injured in a shooting over the weekend.
By Hallie Turner
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Deputy Kenneth Mercer is still fighting for his life after a shooting in downtown Augusta in the middle of a busy day.

Deputies first responded to Ellis Street just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies say they were called about a suspect with a gun, later identified as 36-year-old Duterval Sejor.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says deputies found him in an enclosed area of a business.

The GBI says Sejor exchanged gunfire with deputies while they were trying to get him to surrender.

Sejor was fatally shot in the encounter.

Mercer was still in the hospital Monday with unknown injuries.

Mercer’s family says this is a very trying time for them, and right now they are not ready to speak about it.

But lots of people who know Mercer have posted on social media to show their, love and support for him.

Before joining the Richmond County Sheriffs Office, Mercer worked about an hour away at the Sandersville Police Department.

At the time, he worked alongside Victor Cuyler, who’s now chief of police in Sandersville.

Cuyler says when you become a police officer, you’re taught early on that the standard work environment is always unpredictibable.

He says some will follow the law and others won’t.

He says no matter the situation, during the three years they worked together, Mercer always had a smile on his face, and it’s one of the most important characteristics.

“The most important thing, one of the key things, is the fact that he loved what he did. So whenever you find a police officer who just just loved being a police is always a good thing, because, you know, you people need to be in career feels that they really want to do, and Ken Mercer was the one,” Cuyler said.

The J.D Paugh Memorial Foundation, founded in honor of a deputy who died in the line of duty, called Mercer “amazing guy and an even more amazing deputy.”

The foundation described him as a man who loved his family and his law enforcement family more than anything.

“He is an animal lover and no one comes between him and his dogs,” the foundation said.

In his free time, he can be found in the yard grilling and playing with the dogs or riding his Harley.

“Kenny will do anything for anyone, family, friends, strangers or his law enforcement brothers and sisters,” the foundation said.

