Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Clemson University to ban TikTok on all campus networks

Clemson University announced plans to ban TikTok on all campus networks.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University announced plans to ban TikTok on all campus networks.

The university distributed a campus-wide message last week regarding this week’s network access change.

According to university officials, TikTok will no longer be accessible through the campus network, both wired and Eduroam Wi-Fi, effective Monday, July 10. This is in order to “integrity of information and resources connected to the Clemson network”.

Faculty, staff, students, and visitors with personal devices may still access the application on their private carrier data networks.

MORE NEWS: Former high school football player killed in Upstate shooting

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Kenneth Mercer
Suspect killed, deputy injured in downtown Augusta shooting incident
Curtis Tucci
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office cancels alert for missing man
.
Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash
Crime scene tape
Shooting kills Fort Gordon 35-year-old just outside Grovetown
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Aiken woman dies in hit-and-run on Storm Branch Road

Latest News

Fort Stewart incident
Military vehicle driven into Fort Stewart building; driver arrested
Georgia voting sticker
Partisanship to be on display as Congress releases voting bills
Corey Deche Adams, 26.
Richmond County schools respond to custodian arrested, charged
Early voting at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
Ga. elections chief touts No. 2 rank in early voting
Threads is a separate Instagram app. You must have an Instagram account to sign up.
What the Tech: App of the Day, Threads