City leaders’ thoughts, prayers are with deputy injured in shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders’ thoughts and prayers are with a Richmond County deputy who was injured in a shooting over the weekend .

Deputy Kenneth Mercer remained in a hospital Monday after being injured while responding Saturday to a report of someone with a gun downtown.

After deputies arrived just before noon Saturday at 12th and Ellis streets, the person opened fire on deputies and shots were exchanged, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Mercer was injured and the suspect was killed.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was homeless, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

City of Augusta spokeswoman Danielle Harris said: “The officer and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Meanwhile, we’re learning more about Mercer.

The J.D Paugh Memorial Foundation, founded in honor of a deputy who died in the line of duty, called Mercer “amazing guy and an even more amazing deputy.”

The foundation described him as a man who loved his family and his law enforcement family more than anything.

“He is an animal lover and no one comes between him and his dogs,” the foundation said.

In his free time, he can be found in the yard grilling and playing with the dogs or riding his Harley.

“Kenny will do anything for anyone, family, friends, strangers or his law enforcement brothers and sisters,” the foundation said.

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson asked members of the public to “please keep Deputy Kenneth Mercer and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers.”

And Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted: “Marty, the girls, and I are asking all Georgians to pray for Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth Mercer who was shot in the line of duty today. We join his loved ones and the entire law enforcement community in asking God to keep him stable and on the road to recovery.”

The exact circumstances of the shooting and the sequence of events haven’t been released by deputies beyond a brief statement. We’ve reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the case, for more information.

It’s also unclear what bearing it may have on the case that the suspect was homeless.

Augusta Commission member Sean Frantom said it’s a complex issue. There may be a need to look at a panhandling ordinance so busy corners can be monitored.

A local advocate for the homeless said the shooting is a sensitive issue, adding that members of the homeless community are scared that the shooter might cast them all in a bad light.

Frantom offered his own thoughts and prayers for those affected by the shooting, as did others after it happened.

It was the 50th shooting involving an officer this year in the state, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In one of those recent shootings, an officer lost his life. Flags were flaying at half-staff Monday for Crisp County Deputy Deputy Tyee Browne, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop. Brown’s funeral was Monday.

