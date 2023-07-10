Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta residents frustrated after recent storm brings flooding

By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The wave of storms that occurred earlier Monday brought some heavy rain to the area.

It happened just two weeks after heavy rain sent flood water and sewage into homes in south Augusta.

Now, some neighbors are dealing with those issues again.

We were on Emerson Drive with the latest on the damage, and the people on the end of the street say this isn’t the first time they’ve been impacted by flooding.

Jerrell Frazier came home Monday to move his stuff back in after being displaced for multiple weeks because of flooding a few weeks ago.

When he got back, his entire street was flooded and was at least ankle-deep in water. He says to come home to this again is very discouraging.

“I’m thinking am I gonna have to go through this again? Another two weeks of hotel hopping and all these things, so it’s just been a crisis in this area just trying to get help from the city,” said Frazier.

Their neighbors next door still have water in their lawn and the people that live on the street say they are worried about another storm bringing more flooding.

